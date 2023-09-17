Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox play in game 4 of series

Minnesota Twins (78-71, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-92, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (7-7, 2.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-7, 4.92 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -154, White Sox +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Chicago has a 57-92 record overall and a 30-44 record at home. The White Sox have a 46-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 78-71 overall and 35-39 on the road. The Twins have a 29-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 35 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs while hitting .262 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 11-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 29 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.