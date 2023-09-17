Ken Paxton impeachment
Storm Lee
Jann Wenner comments
Rosh Hashana
Hispanic Heritage Month

Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox play in game 4 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Twins (78-71, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-92, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (7-7, 2.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-7, 4.92 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -154, White Sox +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Eloy Jiménez, Gavin Sheets homer in 5-run first as the White Sox edge the Twins 7-6
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli goes on leave to be with his wife for the birth of twins
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Royce Lewis, center, celebrates in the dugout after his grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Royce Lewis sets Twins season record for grand slams with 4th in 10-2 win over White Sox

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Chicago has a 57-92 record overall and a 30-44 record at home. The White Sox have a 46-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 78-71 overall and 35-39 on the road. The Twins have a 29-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 35 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs while hitting .262 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 11-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 29 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.