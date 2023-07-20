People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Mets host the White Sox on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox (40-57, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-50, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -159, White Sox +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago White Sox.

New York is 45-50 overall and 23-21 at home. The Mets have hit 120 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Chicago has a 40-57 record overall and a 19-32 record on the road. The White Sox have a 26-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 15 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 44 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 15-for-36 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 24 doubles, a triple and a home run for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 11-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.