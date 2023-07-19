A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DOJ investigation into 2020 election
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift Australian man rescued
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war latest

New York Mets and Chicago White Sox play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago White Sox (40-56, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (44-50, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Touki Toussaint (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, celebrates with Will Benson after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat
Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9), and Mark Canha (19) celebrates with teammates DJ Stewart (29) and Brett Baty (22) after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Álvarez homers twice, Mets hold on to beat White Sox 11-10 after opening 7-run lead
David Robertson retired Tim Anderson on a game-ending flyout that stranded runners on second and third, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 11-10 after building a seven-run lead behind a pair of Francisco Álvarez home runs.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo puts the Diamondbacks ahead with a two-run double in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Diamondbacks outlast the Braves 16-13 to snap 4-game losing streak
Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13.
A member of Atlanta Braves training staff checks on pitcher Kolby Allard (49) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Allard left the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Braves place lefty Allard on 60-day injured list with nerve inflammation in shoulder
The Atlanta Braves have placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -214, White Sox +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

New York is 44-50 overall and 22-21 in home games. The Mets are fifth in the NL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Chicago has a 40-56 record overall and a 19-31 record in road games. The White Sox are 14-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 13-for-35 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 24 doubles, a triple and a home run for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 11-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.