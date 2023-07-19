New York Mets and Chicago White Sox play in game 2 of series

Chicago White Sox (40-56, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (44-50, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Touki Toussaint (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -214, White Sox +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

New York is 44-50 overall and 22-21 in home games. The Mets are fifth in the NL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Chicago has a 40-56 record overall and a 19-31 record in road games. The White Sox are 14-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 13-for-35 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 24 doubles, a triple and a home run for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 11-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.