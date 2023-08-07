Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
White Sox host the Yankees to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
New York Yankees (58-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-68, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -166, White Sox +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the New York Yankees on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago is 45-68 overall and 23-29 at home. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

New York has gone 23-26 in road games and 58-54 overall. The Yankees are 37-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 29 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 62 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 11-for-35 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .277 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.