White Sox host Seattle Mariners, look to break home slide

Seattle Mariners (70-55, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-76, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-0); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -170, White Sox +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners looking to end their four-game home skid.

Chicago is 49-76 overall and 25-34 in home games. The White Sox have gone 31-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Seattle is 36-27 on the road and 70-55 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 30 doubles and 10 home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .254 batting average, 7.06 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Caballero: day-to-day (shin/hamstring), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.