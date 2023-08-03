FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Rangers try to keep home win streak alive, host the White Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox (43-66, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (62-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -265, White Sox +214; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Texas Rangers' Cory Seager follows through on a run-scoring single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Sam Huff scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seager homers in return, Dunning Ks 11 as Rangers maintain AL West lead, beating White Sox 11-1
Texas Rangers' Brad Miller, left, and Mitch Garver (18) celebrate Garver's solo home run as he jogs back to the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
All-Star SS Corey Seager activated from IL after Rangers went 3-6 without him, homers in 1st AB
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
The Miami Marlins are selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade acquisition Jake Burger

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Texas is 36-20 in home games and 62-46 overall. The Rangers rank sixth in the majors with 149 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Chicago has a 20-37 record in road games and a 43-66 record overall. The White Sox have a 28-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .287 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 63 walks and 58 RBI. Marcus Semien is 14-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .246 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.