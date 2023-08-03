Rangers try to keep home win streak alive, host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (43-66, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (62-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -265, White Sox +214; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Texas is 36-20 in home games and 62-46 overall. The Rangers rank sixth in the majors with 149 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Chicago has a 20-37 record in road games and a 43-66 record overall. The White Sox have a 28-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .287 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 63 walks and 58 RBI. Marcus Semien is 14-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .246 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.