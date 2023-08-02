FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
White Sox bring road skid into matchup against the Rangers

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (61-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -142, White Sox +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox visit the Texas Rangers looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

Texas is 61-46 overall and 35-20 at home. The Rangers are 52-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 20-36 record in road games and a 43-65 record overall. The White Sox have a 33-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 27 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 11-for-32 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .279 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 36 walks and 29 RBI. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .242 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.