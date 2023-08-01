Rangers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Rangers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago White Sox (43-64, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (7-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -239, White Sox +195; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, left, celebrates with David Fry after the Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-0 in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
José Ramírez homers twice as Cleveland Guardians beat Chicago White Sox 5-0
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell, right, slides by Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Anderson and Vaughn homer, Clevinger sharp in return to lead White Sox past Guardians 7-2.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, argues a call with umpire Todd Tichenor during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Guardians manager Terry Francona ejected against White Sox in Chicago

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to break a three-game skid when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Texas has a 60-46 record overall and a 34-20 record in home games. Rangers pitchers have a collective 4.24 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Chicago is 43-64 overall and 20-35 in road games. The White Sox rank 10th in the AL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .287 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 62 walks and 57 RBI. Josh Jung is 11-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .247 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .252 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.