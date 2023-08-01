Rangers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (43-64, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (7-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -239, White Sox +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to break a three-game skid when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Texas has a 60-46 record overall and a 34-20 record in home games. Rangers pitchers have a collective 4.24 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Chicago is 43-64 overall and 20-35 in road games. The White Sox rank 10th in the AL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .287 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 62 walks and 57 RBI. Josh Jung is 11-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .247 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .252 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

