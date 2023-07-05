Blue Jays visit the White Sox on 3-game road win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (46-40, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-50, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -125, White Sox +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays hit the road against the Chicago White Sox looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Chicago has a 20-21 record at home and a 37-50 record overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .396.

Toronto has a 23-22 record on the road and a 46-40 record overall. The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .326.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .312 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 51 RBI. George Springer is 12-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.