White Sox host the Blue Jays to begin 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (45-40, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-49, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (8-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -124, White Sox +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 20-20 record at home and a 37-49 record overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .396.

Toronto is 45-40 overall and 22-22 on the road. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 22 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 14-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

