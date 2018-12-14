FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Chicago’s Matt Nagy picked by AP writers top coach in 2018

By JOSH DUBOW
 
Share

Matt Nagy is making an impressive first impression as an NFL head coach.

Nagy has helped develop second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky into a solid NFL starter, convinced Vic Fangio to stay on as defensive coordinator, and has the Chicago Bears in position to earn their first playoff berth since 2010 in his first year on the job.

For doing all that, Nagy was picked as having done the NFL’s best coaching job in 2018 in voting released Friday by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press.

Nagy received seven of the 10 first-place votes for his work leading the Bears (9-4) to the top of the NFC North behind an improved offense led by Trubisky and a fierce defense spearheaded by preseason acquisition Khalil Mack.

Other news
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash

"(Nagy’s) overseen a total turnaround of the Bears in just his first year as an NFL head coach, taking a team that hadn’t finished above .500 since 2012 and turning them into the best of the NFC North,” said Washington-based Howard Fendrich, who voted Nagy first. “He’s an offensive guru who learned from former boss Andy Reid, and Chicago’s play calling has been creative and fun — and overcome limitations at the QB spot to be good enough to let a superb defense lead the way.”

Seattle’s Pete Carroll finished second in the voting for rebuilding the Seahawks on the fly following the departure of most key members from the Super Bowl-winning Legion of Boom defense.

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot with a win this week despite losing key players Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril in the past year. Star safety Earl Thomas has also been sidelined most of the season, but it hasn’t slowed down the Seahawks.

“For the second time, Carroll is retooling Seattle’s roster,” said New York-based Barry Wilner, who voted Carroll second behind Nagy. “Yet he’s somehow improved the team in the first year of that rebuild. This is a textbook case of a coaches’ heavy influence on a club’s success.”

Carroll finished second despite not getting a first-place vote. The other coaches named No. 1 on ballots were Indianapolis first-year coach Frank Reich, who got one vote, and New England’s Bill Belichick, who got two.

Reich, who has helped a healthy Andrew Luck regain his top form, finished eighth overall. He wasn’t even the top choice for the Colts, only getting the job after Josh McDaniels backed out shortly after Reich won the Super Bowl as offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

“He took a team that went 4-12 last year, worked through a rough 1-5 start that could’ve easily turned into another losing season, and has them in playoff contention,” said Philadelphia-based Rob Maaddi, who voted Reich first. “Reich’s success in Indy coupled with Philadelphia’s offensive misery since his departure after the Super Bowl prove his value.”

Belichick, who has a record five Super Bowl titles, finished in ninth place despite getting two first-place votes. Some voters believed this year wasn’t his best coaching job, but he still had strong support from others.

“Despite the “Miami Miracle”, he has the Patriots on the verge of a 10th consecutive division title,” New York-based Simmi Buttar said. “Aside from quarterback of course, this is hardly the most talented roster in Foxborough, yet it would surprise no one if they once again reached the Super Bowl.”

Belichick was one of seven coaches named as a top 10 coach on all 10 ballots, joining Nagy, Carroll, third-place Andy Reid of Kansas City, fifth-place Sean McVay of the Rams, sixth-place Bill O’Brien of Houston, and seventh-place Sean Payton of New Orleans.

Reid had the Chiefs tied for the most wins in the league through Week 14 after targeting quarterback Pat Mahomes in the 2017 draft and then cutting ties with longtime starter Alex Smith in the offseason to give Mahomes a chance.

Mahomes has thrown a league-high 45 TD passes and is the latest quarterback to thrive under Reid’s tutelage.

“Sure, the Chiefs were expected to be good this year, but Reid went all in with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback — and this year’s squad could be the veteran coach’s best chance at a Super Bowl since his days in Philadelphia,” New York-based Dennis Wazsak Jr. said.

The Chargers’ Anthony Lynn was on nine of 10 ballots and finished fourth overall, while John Harbaugh of Baltimore came in 10th place.

___

The rankings:

1. Matt Nagy, Bears

2. Pete Carroll, Seahawks

3. Andy Reid, Chiefs

4. Anthony Lynn, Chargers

5. Sean McVay, Rams

6. Bill O’Brien, Texans

7. Sean Payton, Saints

8. Frank Reich, Colts

9. Bill Belichick, Patriots

10. John Harbaugh, Ravens

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

JOSH DUBOW
JOSH DUBOW
Josh is an NFL writer who covers Raiders and 49ers