Chiefs-Raiders Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
KANSAS CITY (1-0) at OAKLAND (1-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Chiefs by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Kansas City 1-0; Oakland 1-0

SERIES RECORD - Chiefs lead 65-53-2

LAST MEETING - Chiefs beat Raiders 35-3, Dec. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK - Chiefs beat Jaguars 40-26; Raiders beat Broncos 24-16

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chiefs No. 2, Raiders No. 19

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (15), PASS (3).

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (10), PASS (24).

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (19), PASS (16).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (12), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Chiefs won eight of nine in rivalry. They are 21-2 against AFC West in last 23 games. ... Chiefs had 491 yards total offense last week vs. Jacksonville, fourth most in league. ... Kansas City was plus-2 in turnovers vs. Jaguars. ... Raiders coach Jon Gruden is 4-2 vs. Chiefs coach Andy Reid. ... Reid needs one win to match Chuck Noll (209) for sixth-most wins in NFL history. ... Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins had nine catches for 198 yards and three TDs at Jacksonville. ... KC lost top WR Tyreek Hill with dislocated clavicle. ... RB LeSean McCoy had 10 carries for 81 yards in Chiefs debut last week. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes followed 5,000-yard, 50-TD pass season with 378 yards passing and three TDs against Jaguars. ... Chiefs did not punt in season opener. ... Kansas City scored at least 25 points in 22 straight games, longest streak in NFL history. ... Oakland seeks second 2-0 start since winning 2002 AFC title; also did it in 2017 before stumbling to 6-10 record. ... Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs became first player with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, two rushing TDs in NFL debut since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001. ... Oakland WR Tyrell Williams had eighth career 100-yard game last week with six catches, 105 yards and TD. ... Raiders allowed no sacks, no QB hits last week for fifth time in Derek Carr’s six seasons. ... Carr needs 81 yards passing to break Ken Stabler’s franchise mark of 19,078. ... DE Benson Mayowa had two sacks in opener, becoming first Raider with multi-sack game since Khalil Mack in 2017. ... Fantasy tip: Oakland TE Darren Waller was Carr’s favorite target with Antonio Brown gone. Waller had seven catches, 70 yards on team-high eight targets and figures to be major part of offense each week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL