Chiellini and Barzagli extend contracts at Juventus

 
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli have extended their contracts with the Serie A champion.

The club announced on Friday that the 33-year-old Chiellini had signed until 2020, while Barzagli, 37, penned a deal until 2019.

The two players have helped Juve claim seven successive Serie A titles and four Italian Cup trophies.

Chiellini, the new captain following the departure of veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, arrived at Juve in 2005 and Barzagli joined in 2011.

The two Italian internationals were part of the famous ‘BBC defense’ before Leonardo Bonucci left for AC Milan last year.