FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/5/2023

Wall Street edged lower following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday, edging down from its highest level since April 2022. The Dow fell 129 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq gave back 0.2%.

Other markets around the world fell more sharply following the latest discouraging signal from China’s economy. Growth in China’s services industry slowed by more than expected last month. The U.S. economy, meanwhile, has remained stronger than feared. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed that some central bank officials wanted to raise rates in mid-June.

FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic following their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Feb. 26, 2020. China on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, dismissed criticism of racially tinged comments by its top diplomat, who said Europeans and Americans are incapable of distinguishing among Chinese, Koreans and Japanese. “No matter how yellow you dye your hair, or how sharp you make your nose, you’ll never turn into a European or American, you’ll never turn into a Westerner," said Wang Yi, a former foreign minister who now heads the ruling Communist Party's foreign affairs commission. (Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China dismisses criticism of top diplomat’s comments appearing to push for race-based alliance
China is dismissing criticism of racially tinged comments by its top diplomat. At a forum on Monday, Wang Yi said Europeans and Americans were incapable of distinguishing among Chinese, Koreans and Japanese.
Attarat power plant is seen Wednesday, June 7, 2023, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Amman, Jordan. The $2.1 billion Attarat power plant that began officially operating on May 26 has fueled tensions between Beijing and the resource-poor kingdom and set off an international legal battle. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
A troubled new power plant leaves Jordan in debt to China, raising concerns over Beijing’s influence
Jordan has built a giant power plant meant to fulfill great hopes for energy independence. But the oil shale station in the kingdom’s desert has pushed the country into mounting debt to China.
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as markets worldwide pull back
Wall Street drifted lower following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday, edging down from its highest level since April 2022.
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Asian stock markets sank Wednesday after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Stock market today: Asia sinks after survey shows China activity weakening
Asian stock markets are lower after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated Wednesday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.77 points, or 0.2%, to 4,446.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.83 points, or 0.4%, to 34,288.46.

The Nasdaq composite fell 25.12 points, or 0.2%, to 13,791.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.87 points, or 1.3%, to 1,872.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 3.56 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 118.96 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3.73 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.83 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 607.32 points, or 15.8%.

The Dow is up 1,141.39 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,325.17 points, or 31.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 111.66 points, or 6.3%.