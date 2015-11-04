China approves budget for 2022 Winter Olympics rail link

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

China approves budget for 2022 Winter Olympics rail link

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China has approved the budget for a 58.41 billion yuan ($9.22 billion) high-speed rail project connecting Beijing to the outdoor venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics, a crucial piece of infrastructure for staging the games.

State media reports said construction on the 174 kilometer (108-mile) line to Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei province will last 4 ½ years.

The cost of the rail line had not been included in the games’ approximately $3 billion budget because Chinese authorities said it would be built anyway as part of a national high-speed network.

Beijing’s lack of high mountains nearby required the locating of the outdoor events in Yangqing and Zhangjiakou, 60 and 140 kilometers (40 and 90 miles) outside the city. Indoor events will use venues in Beijing’s city center, most of them left over from the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Beijing is the only city to have won bids for both the Summer and Winter Olympics, basing its appeal on that experience, financial strength and the possibility of expanding interest in winter sports among the 300 million Chinese living in the country’s north.

While Beijing has retained its Olympic operational knowledge and many of its experienced organizers, the IOC sent its own experts to Beijing this week to walk staff through aspects of its “Olympic Agenda 2020" program for staging the games.

Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi led a seminar Tuesday and Wednesday for about 350 staff members.

IOC President Thomas Bach addressed the group by video link, saying: “This meeting is the first step on our seven-year journey together to deliver brilliant Olympic Winter Games in 2022 for Beijing, for China, and for the world.”