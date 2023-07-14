FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Nashville looks to end road losing streak against Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
 
Nashville SC (11-7-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (14-2-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -107, Nashville SC +291, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Cincinnati looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Cincinnati is 10-0-1 at home. Cincinnati has a 4-0-2 record in games it records a pair of goals.

Nashville is 3-5-3 in road games. Nashville has a 7-0-0 record in games it scores two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has scored 11 goals and added seven assists for Cincinnati. Dominique Badji has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has scored 13 goals with seven assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Nashville: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Gerardo Valenzuela (injured), Brandon Vazquez (injured), Matt Miazga (injured), Ian Murphy (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured), Jack Maher (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.