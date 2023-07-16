A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises

Reds look to break 3-game skid, take on the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Milwaukee Brewers (51-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-43, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Reds: Ben Lively (4-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, and Joey Wiemer, right, celebrate after a win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Brewers shut out Reds for 3rd straight game, take sole NL Central lead with 3-0 win
Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out the Cincinnati Reds for the third straight game, a 3-0 win that gave the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead.
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini, left, and Willy Adames, right, check on Corbin Burnes behind the pitcher's mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Brewers’ Burnes nearly faints in sweltering heat, fans 13 in 1-0 win over Reds
Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miley pitches six strong innings, combines with three relievers to shut out Reds 1-0
Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers made a first-inning run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals home with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras covering during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in 2-pitch span, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers
Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -131, Brewers +111; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to end a three-game slide when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati has a 23-23 record at home and a 50-43 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee is 51-42 overall and 25-21 in road games. The Brewers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .273 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 14-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .278 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI. William Contreras is 17-for-42 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.