Reds try to keep win streak alive against the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (49-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-41, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.21 ERA, .88 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -123, Reds +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds seek to continue a five-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 24-20 in home games and 47-41 overall. The Brewers have hit 93 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 49-39 record overall and a 26-18 record in road games. Reds hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has a .283 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. William Contreras is 12-for-40 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .287 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 51 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 14-for-45 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 8-2, .267 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.