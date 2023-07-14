FILE - A Suffolk County Police Department officer and dog search the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island for human remains, March 29, 2011. A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
Brewers meet the Reds with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Milwaukee Brewers (49-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-41, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-6, 6.28 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miley pitches six strong innings, combines with three relievers to shut out Reds 1-0
Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers made a first-inning run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals home with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras covering during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in 2-pitch span, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers
Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wiemer, Adames, Burnes carry Brewers to 7-3 win over NL Central-leading Reds
Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit two-run homers and Corbin Burnes allowed just three hits in six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the division-leading Cincinnati Reds 7-3 in an matchup of the NL Central’s top teams.
Red, white and blue bead necklaces dangle from Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz's neck as he singles in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz shines on the field and in ad for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz has been a breakout star on the field, and now he’s tackling acting.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -120, Reds +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 2-1.

Cincinnati is 50-41 overall and 23-21 in home games. The Reds are 40-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 49-42 record overall and a 23-21 record in road games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 4.10 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 14 home runs, 42 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .277 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 16-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-42 with six doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.