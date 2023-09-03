Jimmy Buffett dies
Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet in game 4 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (72-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-67, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.62 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -130, Reds +110; over/under is 10 runs

Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Renfroe, center, is congratulated by TJ Friedl, left, after hitting a grounder that scored the winning run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Friedl scored the winning run. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
De La Cruz and Renfroe help Reds rally in 9th for 2-1 win over Cubs
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger watches his two-run single during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Marte delivers clutch hit as the Reds rally in 9th to beat the Cubs, earning a doubleheader split
Los Angeles Angels' Hunter Renfroe hits a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seranthony Dominguez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Claimed by Cincinnati Reds, New York native Harrison Bader hopes for future return to Yankees

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs with a 2-1 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 33-35 record in home games and a 71-67 record overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .409.

Chicago has a 72-64 record overall and a 35-33 record in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Reds are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .270 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 72 RBI. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 28 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 10-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Fernando Cruz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.