What didn’t happen this week
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Giuliani pleads not guilty
Austin shooting
Billionaires and Solano County

Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs Saturday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Cubs (72-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-67, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (3-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -115, Reds -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Other news
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger watches his two-run single during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Marte delivers clutch hit as the Reds rally in 9th to beat the Cubs, earning a doubleheader split
Los Angeles Angels' Hunter Renfroe hits a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seranthony Dominguez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Claimed by Cincinnati Reds, New York native Harrison Bader hopes for future return to Yankees
Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand, right, hits a two-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Encarnacion-Strand homers in first career 4-hit game, Reds beat Giants 4-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Cincinnati is 70-67 overall and 32-35 at home. The Reds have a 49-26 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 35-32 record on the road and a 72-63 record overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Reds have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads Cincinnati with 19 home runs while slugging .429. Matt McLain is 9-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs while hitting .320 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 13-for-38 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Fernando Cruz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Graham Ashcraft: day-to-day (toe), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.