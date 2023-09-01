Reds take on the Cubs after Encarnacion-Strand’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (71-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (69-66, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.73 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -112, Reds -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs after Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is 31-34 in home games and 69-66 overall. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

Chicago has a 34-31 record on the road and a 71-62 record overall. The Cubs are 35-19 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Reds have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 31 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .268 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 9-for-40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs while hitting .316 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.03 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.