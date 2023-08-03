FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Candelario leads Cubs against the Reds after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (59-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (55-53, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (2-3, 6.80 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (5-6, 5.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -160, Reds +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds after Jeimer Candelario had four hits on Wednesday in a 16-6 win over the Reds.

Chicago has gone 29-27 at home and 55-53 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 59-51 record overall and a 31-25 record in road games. The Reds are 46-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Yan Gomes is 15-for-39 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 16 home runs, 46 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .272 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .309 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Reds: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.