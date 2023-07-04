FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Reds visit the Nationals on 3-game road win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (46-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-50, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 11:05 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brett Kennedy (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-9, 4.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -120, Nationals +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 13-28 record at home and a 34-50 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks third in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 46-39 record overall and a 23-18 record in road games. The Reds have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .334.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has a .302 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 22 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Jeimer Candelario is 13-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-43 with six doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.