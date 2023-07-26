FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Brewers take on the Reds in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (56-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-46, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (4-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

Other news
Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Monasterio tried to score on a hit by Victor Caratini. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds hang on in 9th to win 4-3 at Milwaukee and reduce Brewers’ NL Central lead to a half-game
Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, Will Benson hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds withstood a frantic ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs as he talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers.
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Jesse Winker after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
De La Cruz launches a mammoth homer, but the Brewers edge the Reds 3-2 in their division showdown
Christian Yelich hit a game-winning single, Sal Frelick launched his first major league home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in their NL Central showdown.
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies reacts after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Albies’ 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -141, Reds +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has a 28-24 record in home games and a 56-46 record overall. The Brewers have a 38-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati is 56-47 overall and 28-21 in road games. The Reds have gone 20-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are ahead 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .290 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. William Contreras is 13-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 59 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 13-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.