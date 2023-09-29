Cardinals bring home losing streak into matchup with the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (81-78, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-90, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -118, Cardinals -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis has a 33-45 record in home games and a 69-90 record overall. The Cardinals have a 36-22 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 81-78 overall and 43-35 in road games. The Reds are 58-32 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 29 doubles and 25 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 22 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .269 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 13-for-37 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.