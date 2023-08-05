FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Reds look to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Nationals

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (47-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-53, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-2, 2.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -224, Nationals +185; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Lane Thomas hits 2nd homer of the game in the 10th inning, Nationals beat Reds 6-3
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Pair of homers by Lane Thomas lifts the Washington Nationals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-3
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Taillon earns 4th straight win as Cubs knock Reds from atop NL Central with 5-3 victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to end a four-game slide when they play the Washington Nationals.

Cincinnati has a 28-27 record at home and a 59-53 record overall. The Reds have a 46-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington is 25-29 in road games and 47-63 overall. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has 17 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 11-for-44 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .286 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .242 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.