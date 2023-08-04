Reds host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike

Reds host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Nationals (46-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-52, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.14 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 5.31 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -185, Nationals +157; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Other news
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Taillon earns 4th straight win as Cubs knock Reds from atop NL Central with 5-3 victory
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel right, celebrates with teammate Jeimer Candelario left, at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Ian Happ homers twice to help Cubs rout Reds 16-6
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Ben Lively delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Reds place Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list because of a right pectoral strain

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Cincinnati has a 59-52 record overall and a 28-26 record at home. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Washington is 24-29 in road games and 46-63 overall. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Reds have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 42 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Elly De La Cruz is 11-for-44 with a double, a triple, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 16 home runs while slugging .464. Joey Meneses is 12-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.