Clark, Pipkins spark leads UMass over Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donte Clark scored 24 points and Luwane Pipkins 19, with both hitting four 3-pointers, and Massachusetts defeated Saint Joseph’s 87-76 on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Zach Lewis added 11 points and Rashaan Holloway 10 points and nine rebounds for the Minutemen (13-12, 3-9 Atlantic 10), who made 26 of 32 free throws for 81 percent, 16 percent better than their average.

Charlie Brown made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points with eight rebounds for the Hawks (10-14, 3-9), who have lost four straight.

Clark and Pipkins made all of their 3-pointers in the first half when they scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, for a 43-35 lead.

St. Joseph’s tied the game at 55 with 10:24 left but DeJon Jarreau had a steal and layup, Pipkins a 3-point play and Holloway a bucket to put UMass ahead by seven, and the Minutemen took their largest lead at 75-62 on a spinning drive by Jarreau with under three minutes left.