Cubs and Guardians play to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Guardians (40-42, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-43, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -118, Cubs -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago is 21-21 in home games and 38-43 overall. The Cubs have a 7-11 record in games decided by one run.

Cleveland has a 40-42 record overall and a 20-23 record in road games. The Guardians have a 21-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .261 for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal is 13-for-34 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 13 home runs while slugging .516. Josh Naylor is 14-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .253 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.