Guardians and Braves play to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (57-28, first in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (42-43, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Michael Soroka (1-1, 6.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-5, 6.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -166, Guardians +141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 21-20 record in home games and a 42-43 record overall. The Guardians have gone 23-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has gone 27-13 in road games and 57-28 overall. The Braves have gone 45-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 24 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs while hitting .337 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 14-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 9-1, .285 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (wrist), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.