Guardians host the Reds on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (81-77, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (74-84, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -130, Reds +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cleveland has a 41-39 record in home games and a 74-84 record overall. The Guardians have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.99.

Cincinnati has an 81-77 record overall and a 43-34 record on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 35 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 12-for-33 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.