Chicago White Sox square off against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday

Cleveland Guardians (52-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-63, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (0-0); White Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Chicago has a 22-28 record at home and a 42-63 record overall. The White Sox have a 27-51 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Cleveland has a 24-28 record on the road and a 52-52 record overall. The Guardians have a 31-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The White Sox are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 27 doubles and 29 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 36 RBI for the Guardians. David Fry is 8-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.