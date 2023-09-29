Government shutdown
National Parks
New York Mets
Tim Wakefield
Trump fraud ruling

Tigers host the Guardians on 4-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cleveland Guardians (75-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-83, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (3-11, 6.45 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -114, Tigers -106; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, waves after the Guardians defeated the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians give manager Terry Francona perfect send-off in his final home game, 4-3 win over Reds
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona leaves Progressive Field in Cleveland on his scooter on the scheduled day of the Indians' home opening baseball game on March 26, 2020. Slowed by major health issues in recent years, the personable, popular Francona may be stepping away, but not before leaving a lasting imprint as a manager and as one of the game's most beloved figures. (John Kuntz/Cleveland.com via AP)
Francona’s beloved scooter stolen, stripped as Cleveland’s manager gets ready to say goodbye to game
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with Jonathan India (6) and Joey Votto (19) after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Elly De La Cruz homers twice, Reds boost slim playoff hopes with 11-7 win over Guardians

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Detroit has a 76-83 record overall and a 35-43 record at home. The Tigers are 56-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 33-45 in road games and 75-84 overall. The Guardians have a 35-62 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 10-for-32 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.