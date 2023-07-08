This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Royals try to break road slide, take on the Guardians

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (25-64, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (44-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (5-7, 5.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.79 ERA, .95 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

Cleveland Guardians' Aaron Civale pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Aaron Civale strikes out season-high 9, Guardians blank Royals 3-0
Aaron Civale struck out a season-high nine over seven innings and Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals dudring the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ramírez, Naylor homer on consecutive pitches in the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Royals
José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap
Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something more to honor Larry Doby. On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League.
Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill wipes his face as he walks off the field in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians RHP Quantrill on injured list with shoulder inflammation following outing against Braves
Cleveland Guardians starter Cal Quantrill has returned to the injured list with shoulder inflammation after getting banged around by the Atlanta Braves.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -179, Royals +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to stop their six-game road skid in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 44-44 overall and 23-21 in home games. The Guardians are 24-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City has a 12-33 record on the road and a 25-64 record overall. The Royals have gone 16-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 18 doubles and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 15 home runs while slugging .435. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Royals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.