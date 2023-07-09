Royals try to end road slide, face the Guardians

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations

Royals try to end road slide, face the Guardians

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Kansas City Royals (25-65, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (45-44, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0); Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

Other news
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Gavin Williams gets first career victory in the Guardians’ 10-6 win over the Royals
Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs apiece and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 10-6 on Saturday.
Cleveland Guardians' Aaron Civale pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Aaron Civale strikes out season-high 9, Guardians blank Royals 3-0
Aaron Civale struck out a season-high nine over seven innings and Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals dudring the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ramírez, Naylor homer on consecutive pitches in the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Royals
José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap
Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something more to honor Larry Doby. On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -243, Royals +198; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to the Cleveland Guardians looking to stop a seven-game road slide.

Cleveland is 45-44 overall and 24-21 in home games. The Guardians have gone 10-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 12-34 record on the road and a 25-65 record overall. The Royals are 16-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 19 doubles and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 14 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Royals: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Edward Olivares: day-to-day (back), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.