Guardians and Royals meet, winner takes 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (29-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (50-51, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-4, 6.20 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor, right, is congratulated by Steven Kwan (38) after his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Naylor slugs 2 HRs as the Guardians top the Royals, dealing Zack Greinke his 16th straight road loss
Rookie catcher Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 5-1, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss.
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa hits an RBI single to defeat the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Carlos Correa’s RBI single in the 10th inning gives Twins a 4-3 win over Mariners
Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano as the Minnesota Twins won their second straight game in extra innings, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 10 innings.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates his home run with teammate Bobby Witt Jr. (7) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Salvador Perez hits his 200th homer as a catcher as the Royals beat the Guardians 5-3
Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September
Guardians ace Shane Bieber won’t pitch until mid-September because of elbow inflammation, a signifcant blow to Cleveland’s playoff hopes.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -199, Royals +165; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cleveland is 27-24 at home and 50-51 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Kansas City has a 29-74 record overall and a 14-38 record on the road. The Royals have a 12-56 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 15-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez ranks second on the Royals with 32 extra base hits (15 doubles and 17 home runs). Michael Massey is 6-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: day-to-day (blister), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.