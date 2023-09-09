Earthquake strikes Morocco
Los Angeles Angels square off against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday

By The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Guardians (68-74, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (65-77, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Lucas Giolito (7-12, 4.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-6, 5.55 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -120, Angels +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Los Angeles has a 33-37 record at home and a 65-77 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 68-74 record overall and a 32-38 record on the road. The Guardians have gone 39-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 44 home runs, 91 walks and 95 RBI while hitting .304 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 18-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 15-for-35 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .252 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.