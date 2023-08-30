Twins and Guardians meet with series tied 1-1

Cleveland Guardians (63-70, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-64, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -161, Guardians +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Minnesota has a 40-28 record in home games and a 69-64 record overall. The Twins have a 28-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland is 30-37 on the road and 63-70 overall. The Guardians have a 31-52 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads Minnesota with 21 home runs while slugging .493. Michael A. Taylor is 12-for-34 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .276 batting average, and has 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 71 RBI. Ramon Laureano is 11-for-33 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.