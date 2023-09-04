Metallica postpones concert
Twins visit the Guardians to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (71-66, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (66-71, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (9-7, 3.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Guardians: Lucas Giolito (7-11, 4.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -136, Guardians +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 66-71 record overall and a 35-34 record in home games. The Guardians have a 38-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota is 71-66 overall and 31-37 in road games. The Twins have a 47-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .270 for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 9-for-27 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 59 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.