Twins face the Guardians leading series 1-0

Cleveland Guardians (62-70, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-63, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (9-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -176, Guardians +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Minnesota has a 69-63 record overall and a 40-27 record at home. The Twins rank fifth in MLB play with 185 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Cleveland has a 29-37 record on the road and a 62-70 record overall. The Guardians are 45-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 16 home runs, 53 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .226 for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 14-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Guardians. Ramon Laureano is 11-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.