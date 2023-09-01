Rays try to prolong win streak, play the Guardians

Tampa Bay Rays (82-52, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-70, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (7-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -180, Guardians +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 33-33 record at home and a 64-70 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has an 82-52 record overall and a 37-29 record in road games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .261, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI for the Guardians. Kole Calhoun is 10-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 66 RBI for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.