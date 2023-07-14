FILE - A Suffolk County Police Department officer and dog search the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island for human remains, March 29, 2011. A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
Guardians visit the Rangers to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Guardians (45-45, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (52-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Yarbrough returns from facial fractures, pitches Royals past Guardians 4-1 to snap 6-game skid
Ryan Yarbrough won his return to the mound for Kansas City after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals beat Shane Bieber for the first time, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Gavin Williams gets first career victory in the Guardians’ 10-6 win over the Royals
Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs apiece and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 10-6 on Saturday.
Cleveland Guardians' Aaron Civale pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Aaron Civale strikes out season-high 9, Guardians blank Royals 3-0
Aaron Civale struck out a season-high nine over seven innings and Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals dudring the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ramírez, Naylor homer on consecutive pitches in the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Royals
José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -147, Guardians +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday to open a three-game series.

Texas has a 27-18 record in home games and a 52-39 record overall. The Rangers have a 26-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland is 45-45 overall and 21-23 in road games. The Guardians have a 10-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 23 home runs while slugging .517. Josh Jung is 13-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with a .308 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 19 walks and 64 RBI. Amed Rosario is 16-for-45 with a home run and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .274 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.35 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.