Rangers take on the Guardians after Lowe’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Guardians (45-46, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (53-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (5-6, 4.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

Other news
Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim (28) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Heim, Rangers pound Guardians 12-4 after Naylor brothers go deep in same inning for Cleveland
Jonah Heim homered and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star starters Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered, and the Texas Rangers rallied for a 12-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor hits a home run that also scored teammate Myles Straw during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Bo Naylor, Josh Naylor become first brothers to hit multi-run homers in same inning for same team
Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians became the first brothers major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot during the third inning at Texas.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Yarbrough returns from facial fractures, pitches Royals past Guardians 4-1 to snap 6-game skid
Ryan Yarbrough won his return to the mound for Kansas City after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals beat Shane Bieber for the first time, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Gavin Williams gets first career victory in the Guardians’ 10-6 win over the Royals
Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs apiece and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 10-6 on Saturday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -157, Guardians +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Nate Lowe had four hits on Friday in a 12-4 win over the Guardians.

Texas has a 28-18 record in home games and a 53-39 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .343 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the AL.

Cleveland has a 45-46 record overall and a 21-24 record on the road. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 27 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 17-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 17-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .301 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: day-to-day (forearm), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.