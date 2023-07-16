A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Guardians aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Rangers

By The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Guardians (45-47, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (54-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -131, Guardians +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians look to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 54-39 record overall and a 29-18 record in home games. Rangers hitters have a collective .463 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Cleveland has a 45-47 record overall and a 21-25 record in road games. The Guardians have a 10-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 28 doubles and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs while hitting .284 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 16-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.34 ERA, even run differential

Guardians: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.