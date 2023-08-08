Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Blue Jays try to keep win streak going against the Guardians

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (64-50, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-59, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (9-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (7-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -126, Guardians +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 29-27 record at home and a 54-59 record overall. The Guardians have a 27-42 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Toronto has gone 34-26 on the road and 64-50 overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .331.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 10-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 23 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 11-for-45 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 2-8, .209 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.