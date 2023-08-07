Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Schneider leads Blue Jays against the Guardians following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (63-50, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-58, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -128, Guardians +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Cleveland Guardians after Davis Schneider had four hits on Sunday in a 13-1 win over the Red Sox.

Cleveland has a 54-58 record overall and a 29-26 record in home games. The Guardians have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.85.

Toronto is 63-50 overall and 33-26 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 47-29 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 18 home runs while slugging .498. Steven Kwan is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has 19 doubles and 10 home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 7-for-30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (elbow), Danny Jansen: day-to-day (wrist), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.