Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2 to $71.79 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 40 cents to $76.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 6 cents $2.52 a gallon. August heating oil rose 11 cents to $2.49 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.40 to $1,927.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 29 cents to $23.40 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.77 a pound.

Maryland board OKs $13M settlement in unpaid wage dispute involving correctional officers
A Maryland board has approved a settlement of more than $13 million to resolve claims of unpaid wages due to the changing of timecards at the state’s corrections department, after an investigation by the U.S.
Rep. Adam Schiff, censured by GOP-led House, raises $8.1 million for his California Senate race
Congressman Adam Schiff’s Senate campaign says the California Democrat raised $8.1 million over the past three months, a period that includes his recent censure by the Republican-led House.
LA County sheriff’s department calls video of deputy tackling woman ‘disturbing,’ opens inquiry
The Los Angeles County sheriff says video footage of a deputy violently throwing a woman to the ground while she filmed her husband being handcuffed in a grocery store parking lot is “disturbing.”
North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a trio of bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth that would restrict gender-affirming health care and sports participation for transgender minors and limit classroom instruction about gender identity and sexuality.

The dollar rose to 144.68 Japanese yen from 144.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0853 from $1.0887.