Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 30 cents to $69.86 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 31 cents to $74.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent $2.62 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $4.50 to $1,917.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 18 cents to $22.80 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.70 a pound.
Other news
Prosecutors say a man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be held pending trial.
James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single as the Detroit Tigers earned a series split against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers with a 8-5 victory.
A psychologist says the man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue thought he deserved medals and a parade for perpetrating the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack.
The dollar rose to 144.90 Japanese yen from 144.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0868 from $1.0922.