Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 92 cents to $75.75 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 71 cents to $80.11 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents $2.67 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $24.60 to $1,961.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.03 to $24.31 an ounce and September copper rose 8 cents to $3.85 a pound.
Other news
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference.
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock.
The dollar fell to 138.33 Japanese yen from 140.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.1137 from $1.1000.